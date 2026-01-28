Swiss canton sets out proposal to let 16‑year‑olds vote
The Graubünden cantonal government has submitted a draft of its revised constitution to the cantonal parliament, including a proposal to lower the voting age to 16.
The voting age of 16 would apply to cantonal and local issues, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. The change would also extend voting rights at cantonal level to Swiss citizens living abroad. Each municipality would still decide whether to grant 16‑year‑olds living abroad voting rights in local matters, the statement added.
The Graubünden cantonal parliament is expected to debate the proposal during its April session. If lawmakers back the partial revision, voters will have the final say on September 27. The updated constitutional and legal provisions are due to come into force in 2027.
The push to lower the voting age to 16 stems from a mandate issued by the cantonal parliament, which approved the move by a clear majority in February 2022.
