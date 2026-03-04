Swiss court clears UBS in Bulgaria case
The Federal Criminal Court on Wednesday acquitted UBS in the Bulgarian funds case, which dates back to the Credit Suisse era. For the judges in Bellinzona, the bank was not guilty of aggravated money laundering.
The court also discontinued proceedings it had initiated against a former Credit Suisse employee, who died in 2023.
In addition, the conviction of a former wealth manager from another Swiss bank for supporting a criminal organisation was confirmed, as was that of a Bulgarian national for participation in that same criminal organisation and money laundering.
