Swiss farmers set for extra support after trade concessions
Swiss agriculture is set to receive more support to offset concessions made in international trade deals.
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Following farmers’ concerns over the Mercosur trade deal with Latin American countries, the Swiss government said on Wednesday it would ease access to interest-free loans to encourage investment in infrastructure.
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In Switzerland’s trade talks with other countries, the farming sector often has to make concessions. To stay competitive, the sector must adapt its production to shifting market conditions.
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In a press release, the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, said it plans to support the sector through targeted, time-limited measures. These include additional funding for investment loans.
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Funding for interest-free loans will be increased by a total of CHF150 million ($190 million) between 2028 and 2031. In addition, export support schemes will receive CHF1 million a year over eight years. A draft ordinance is due to be drawn up by the end of October 2027.
Translated from French by AI/sp
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