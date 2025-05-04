The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss foreign minister rejects mandatory referendum for EU deals

man in front of flag
The foreign minister also rejected the accusation that his party, the Radical-Liberal Party, was divided on the issue. Keystone-SDA / Anthony Anex
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis defended the government’s decision to make the agreements with the European Union subject to an optional rather than a mandatory referendum.

It is clear that a double majority of the people and the cantons would be a “safer decision”, admitted Cassis. However, he warned against a domino effect: “If they make this decision light-heartedly, then there are other issues that also generate gut feelings,” he told Swiss public television SRF on Saturday.

According to the foreign minister, there could be demands for a double majority for free trade agreements with China or Latin American countries, for example. “If it’s such an easy political balancing act, anyone can come along and claim something.” The federal government is the first guarantor that the constitution is applied correctly.

Cassis also rejected the accusation that his party, the Radical-Liberal Party, was divided on the issue. “What they call divided is what I call diversity of opinion. That is the quintessence of democracy,” he said in response to media reports that Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter was in favor of a mandatory referendum.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content

