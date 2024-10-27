Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss government faces criticism over inclusion of electronic media in radio-TV law

Private radio and television stations are to receive 6-8% of the revenue from the licence fee instead of 4-6%. Keystone-SDA
Changes to Switzerland's Federal Radio and Television Act (RTVA) have been well received in a consultation process. Local and regional radio and TV stations should receive more money from the national licence fee in the future.

Media associations have welcomed the proposed changes to improve the financial framework conditions for regional radio and TV broadcasters in Switzerland.

But there has been criticism of the extension of the scope of the RTVA to include electronic media.

Several media associations view the promotion of electronic media as necessary, but want to conduct this discussion outside the framework of the RTVA.

Private radio and television stations are to receive 6-8% of the revenue from the licence fee instead of 4-6%. The package also includes support for training and further education institutions for media professionals as well as for news agencies such as Keystone-SDA and self-regulatory organisations such as the Press Council.

