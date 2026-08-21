Swiss government launches new anti-radicalisation measures

Switzerland is stepping up its efforts to combat radicalisation Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is stepping up efforts to tackle radicalisation, which has been on the rise since 2023. On Friday, the government, cantonal authorities and local councils launched a national charter.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse renforce sa lutte contre la radicalisation Original Read more: La Suisse renforce sa lutte contre la radicalisation

The charter sets out a political commitment to tackling all forms of radicalisation and extremism, according to a press release. It also provides practical tools for people and organisations, including parents and teachers, who may come into contact with young people at risk.

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More Swiss Politics Swiss anti-radicalisation centre contacted almost every week This content was published on The centre for extremism and violence prevention in Winterthur reports having an average of between three and four enquiries per month. Read more: Swiss anti-radicalisation centre contacted almost every week

The number of minors becoming radicalised has been rising in Switzerland and elsewhere in Europe since 2023. At the same time, violent extremism is becoming increasingly diverse. One example is the growing number of young men joining incel communities.

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More Swiss Politics ‘Dialogue’: are you concerned about increasing violence and radicalisation among young people in Switzerland? This content was published on Radicalisation of young people in Switzerland is increasing. Read up on the topic and join the discussion on dialogue! Read more: ‘Dialogue’: are you concerned about increasing violence and radicalisation among young people in Switzerland?

To address the trend, the Federal Council – Switzerland’s executive body – cantons and local authorities have launched two national action plans. Between 2019 and 2026, nearly 100 projects were rolled out, backed by annual funding of CHF750,000 ($938,901).

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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