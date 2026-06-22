Swiss government ready to support 2038 Winter Olympics with cash

The broad outlines of the government’s support for the event were “overwhelmingly welcomed” during the consultation process, the Federal Council said on Monday. Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council says it is in favour of Switzerland hosting the 2038 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. It is ready to offer up to CHF200 million ($247 million) for this. However, the government does not intend to hold an optional referendum on the bid, as called for by certain cantons and political parties.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Conseil fédéral soutient l’organisation des JO d’hiver 2038 Original Read more: Le Conseil fédéral soutient l’organisation des JO d’hiver 2038

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The broad outlines of the government’s support for the event were “overwhelmingly welcomed” during the consultation process, the Federal Council said on Monday. They have undergone “no fundamental changes” compared with those presented at the start of the year, it added.

The government is planning to provide financial support of up to CHF200 million. It considers the planning decree for the 2038 Olympics not to be of “major significance”, so the decree will not be subject to an optional referendum, as requested by left-leaning parties and the right-wing Swiss People’s Party.

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Furthermore, Bern considers that the risks identified in the organisational and funding plan “appear to be manageable”. The Swiss parliament and inhabitants of regions where Olympics events would take place will have the opportunity to give their views, the government said.

Translated from French/sub-editing gw

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