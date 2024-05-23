Swiss government opposed to CHF15 billion defence package 

The Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body, has rejected this, as evident from its response to the proposal published on Thursday. It indicated that neither the army nor aid to Ukraine fulfilled the statutory requirements for extraordinary expenditure.
“The contribution amount can be controlled, which is why this expenditure cannot be recognised as extraordinary,” the response said.
According to the government, the creation of a fund under special legislation would have to be properly financed, whether through savings or additional revenue.
Adapted from German by DeepL/kp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.