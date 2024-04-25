Swiss government against idea to amend S status

The Federal Council said that current regulations provided sufficient protection against abuse of protection status S. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Switzerland’s executive body has requested the rejection of a parliamentary motion calling for changes to the rules around the revocation of S protection status for Ukrainian refugees.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Русский ru Швейцария против ужесточения условий предоставления «статуса S» Read more: Швейцария против ужесточения условий предоставления «статуса S»

In a statement published on Thursday, the Federal Council said that current regulations provided sufficient protection against abuse.

However, parliamentarian Benedikt Würth has said the acceptance of S protection status was decreasing. He said it was possible for people to waive their S status, receive repatriation assistance, re-enter the country after a few weeks, and re-obtain S status. He added that such “tourism” was not acceptable.

Würth and other centre-right members of the Senate are therefore calling on the government to make adjustments to protection status S in a motion. They say that in the event of a prolonged departure, after receiving repatriation assistance or in the event of improperly obtaining the status, it must be possible to revoke it or not regain it.

The government’s response said that abuses were already being dealt with consistently and the motion’s request is therefore fulfilled.

For example, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) can already revoke S permits under existing legal provisions if persons in need of protection have stayed in their home country or country of origin repeatedly or for more than 15 days. The repeated receipt of repatriation assistance is also already precluded under current law, including assistance granted in other European countries.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe