Swiss government sets new international cooperation priorities
Switzerland plans a full withdrawal from development programmes in Latin America. The Federal Council on Wednesday outlined its 2029–2032 international cooperation strategy. With federal finances under pressure, the focus will shift toward humanitarian aid.
In addition to setting geographical priorities, the government clarified on Wednesday the areas of responsibility of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). The SDC will focus on low-income countries, particularly in Africa and parts of Asia, concentrating its efforts on health, the rule of law, climate and migration.
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SECO, meanwhile, will deal with middle-income countries, with the aim of fostering conditions conducive to trade and investment. It will also be responsible for cooperation with the European Union, the western Balkans region and certain Asian countries.
Furthermore, the Federal Council wishes to strengthen humanitarian aid. Action will systematically focus on major crises and emergency relief. In the event of protracted conflicts or crises, targeted measures may be taken. The share of humanitarian aid in the international cooperation budget will also be increased from around 26% to approximately 40%.
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Between 2027 and 2030, savings totalling around CHF113 million ($139 million) are expected. A reduction in staff numbers is also planned. The relevant departments have until spring 2028 to present the 2029–2032 international cooperation strategy. A consultation will then be held.
Translated from French, sub-edited by sb
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