Swiss Green Party launches ‘solar initiative’

Solar panels should be mandatory on all new and renovated buildings, the Green Party demands. Keystone / Christian Beutler

The Greens want to cover all of the country’s current electricity needs with solar power – and have started to collect signatures for a corresponding initiative.

Following the acceptance of a new Electricity Law in a public vote on Sunday, the new Green Party initiative wants to take the next step towards climate protection and the energy transition, the party said on Tuesday.

Currently, Switzerland is only utilising a tenth of the solar energy potential on buildings and infrastructure, the party said.

The initiative demands that a solar installation be included in all new buildings and renovations. According to the initiators, this will create both security of supply and jobs. Once installed, such solar technology would provide cheap and clean electricity for decades.

The Federal Chancellery meanwhile said on Tuesday that the initiative “in favour of a secure supply of renewable energies (solar initiative)” complies with the legal requirements.

The collection period for campaigners to collect the necessary 100,000 signatures for a public vote runs until December 11, 2025.

