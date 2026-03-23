Swiss Greens back move to phase out fossil fuels

Green Party members met in Liestal, canton Basel, on Sunday. Keystone-SDA

Green Party members have backed a resolution calling for a clear roadmap to rapidly phase out fossil fuels in Switzerland.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Assemblea Verdi: risoluzione per abbandono combustibili fossili Original Read more: Assemblea Verdi: risoluzione per abbandono combustibili fossili

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The resolution voted by party members who gathered in Liestal, canton Basel, on Sunday, also calls for a “socially just climate transition that is accessible to all and leaves no one behind”.

More

More Climate adaptation US oil buoys Swiss fossil fuel needs amid Middle East conflict This content was published on The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted the global transport of oil and gas. A look at where the fossil fuels consumed in Switzerland come from. Read more: US oil buoys Swiss fossil fuel needs amid Middle East conflict

The party also decided to support a new mobility initiative launched by the environmental association umverkehR/actif-trafiC. This calls for the introduction of a tax on airline tickets to curb the growth of air traffic and promote more attractive rail alternatives.

Double ‘no’ on June 14

The party also adopted vote recommendations ahead of the nationwide federal vote on June 14. They rejected the “No to a 10-million Switzerland!” initiative, launched by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, arguing that it would isolate the country.

According to the Greens, the proposal to control immigration so that Switzerland has no more than ten million inhabitants by 2050 would marginalise the country during “an already tense geopolitical situation” and at a time when it needs reliable and stable relations with its European partners.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss government warns against ten-million population cap This content was published on Swiss government warns capping population at 10 million could harm prosperity and EU ties. Read more: Swiss government warns against ten-million population cap

The Greens also rejected reforms to the civilian service. They argue that it is “an institution that is much more useful to Switzerland than the billions invested in the army”.

Léonore Porchet becomes vice-president

On Sunday, the party did not give vote recommendations for the Food Initiative. The text, presented by a citizens’ committee, calls for agricultural policy to be adapted to encourage the production and consumption of plant-based rather than animal food. The initiative is deemed “unrealistic” by its opponents.

During parliamentary debates, Green lawmakers had argued in vain for a “realistic” counter-proposal. The party now plans to act via the 2030+ agricultural policy.

At the end of the meeting, Léonore Porchet, a parliamentarian from canton Vaud, was appointed a vice-president. She succeeds Nicolas Walder from Geneva, who was elected to the cantonal government.

Lisa Mazzone was re-elected as president and the other five vice-presidents – Sibel Arslan, Marionna Schlatter, Samantha Bourgoin, Michael Töngi and Magdalena Erni (co-president of the Young Greens) – were confirmed in their positions for two years.

More

More Swiss Politics Climate is a concern in Switzerland but no longer a priority This content was published on Climate change is one of the main concerns of the Swiss population. However, most citizens don’t want to invest more money in the ecological transition. Why? Read more: Climate is a concern in Switzerland but no longer a priority

Adapted from German by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories