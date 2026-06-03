Swiss House of Representatives backs plan to improve support for victims of violence

Help for victims of violence must be standardised in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

The Swiss House of Representatives backed a proposal on Wednesday to improve support for victims of violence by guaranteeing access to forensic medical care and expanding emergency accommodation across the country.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’aide aux victimes de violences doit être uniformisée en Suisse Original Read more: L’aide aux victimes de violences doit être uniformisée en Suisse

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The government’s reform, backed by 139 votes to 55, is part of a broader push in recent years to tackle violence against women, which has been on the rise in Switzerland.

More

More Demographics Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats This content was published on Switzerland is internationally known for its low crime rate, but when it comes to domestic violence, women in the country face a different situation. Read more: Domestic violence in Switzerland: the suffering behind the stats

Evidence of violence should be collected independently of any criminal investigation. This gives victims time to consider whether they want to report the incident. Records should be kept for at least 15 years in the case of forensic documentation, and for five years for physical evidence.

More Debate Hosted by: Pauline Turuban How can femicides be prevented? Femicides are a global problem. What are effective measures to prevent the killing of girls and women because of their gender? Join the discussion 3 Likes View the discussion

The law change is also meant to close gaps in support for victims, which currently varies widely between cantons. “Access to emergency accommodation still depends too much on where someone lives,” said Jessica Jaccoud, from the Social Democratic Party in canton Vaud, on behalf of the committee. “That shouldn’t be the case.”

The dossier will now go to the Senate.

Translated from French by AI/sp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories