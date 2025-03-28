The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty

The accident site of the crashed F/A-18 on the Susten Pass, pictured on August 31, 2016.
The accident site of the crashed F/A-18 on the Susten Pass, pictured on August 31, 2016. Keystone / Alexandra Wey
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty
Listening: Swiss military jet crash: air traffic controller found guilty

Over eight and a half years after the fatal F/A-18 military jet accident in Switzerland, an air traffic controller has been found guilty of negligent homicide by a military appeal court. He received a suspended fine. The Second Military Court of Appeal upheld the acquittal of the second fighter jet pilot.

This content was published on
4 minutes
SRF

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The court sentenced the 42-year-old Skyguide air traffic controller in Aarau to a suspended fine of CHF11,400 ($12,900). He had already been given a suspended fine by an earlier court. The air traffic controller and the prosecutor had appealed that sentence.

The military court of appeal found the man guilty of negligent homicide because he had informed the crashed F/A-18 pilot that he was flying at too low in Meiringen, canton Bern, on August 29, 2016.

The 27-year-old pilot collided with the mountainside of Hinter Tierberg during a training flight after take-off from Meiringen. The pilot was killed and the aircraft was destroyed by the violent impact with the mountain.

More

More

Military pilot found dead after plane crash

This content was published on “The army’s leadership express their heartfelt condolences to his relatives,” the defence ministry said. The 27-year-old deceased pilot’s family is being cared for by army specialists, the statement added. An investigation into the accident has been launched and an operation has been mounted to recover the debris of the wreckage that was found in the…

Read more: Military pilot found dead after plane crash

Flight altitude too low

In explaining the verdict, the presiding judge stated that if the air traffic controller had ordered the specified minimum flight altitude of 15,000 feet (4,572m above sea level) instead of the incorrect 10,000 feet (3,048m), the collision with the mountain would not have occurred.

“Your radio message triggered the manoeuvre and the collision,” he told the pilot.

The radio message was an instruction – and the pilot could therefore trust it. The air traffic controller could have corrected the order later. However, the court also acknowledged that there had been a “chain of unfortunate circumstances”.

The stressful situation, the level of training, and the over 60-year-old radar in Meiringen, which is no longer in operation, were cited. “If just one wheel had turned differently, nothing would have happened,” the presiding judge noted.

Collision of fighter jets avoided

The presiding judge stated that the air traffic controller’s primary task was to vertically separate the F/A-18, which had just taken off, from the fighter jet that later collided with the mountain. He wanted to prevent a collision between the two aircraft. “They wanted to save lives. They wanted to resolve the situation,” the presiding judge said.

According to the verdict, the convicted man must pay half of the costs of the proceedings, amounting to CHF38,000. The air traffic controller no longer works in Meiringen, but is currently undergoing training at Skyguide in Dübendorf, Zurich.

Acquittal for second pilot

The Second Military Court of Appeal upheld the acquittal of the second fighter jet pilot. The 41-year-old professional pilot of the Swiss Air Force had already been acquitted of the charge of negligent homicide by a first court of appeal in early 2024.

The Second Military Court of Appeal found that although he had not complied with all the regulations on his flight at short notice, he had corrected the deviations. The prosecutor had sought a conviction for negligent homicide and a suspended fine.

The two judgments are not yet final. Following the oral hearing, a written appeal can be filed with the Military Court of Cassation within five days.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

How do you feel about countries shipping their rubbish abroad?

Waste trafficking causes serious health and environmental problems mainly in low-income countries. Should waste imports be banned?

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
80 Likes
141 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Postfinance cancels customers with ties to Cuba

More

PostFinance cancels accounts of customers with Cuba links

This content was published on The financial services arm of the Swiss post office, PostFinance, has cancelled the accounts of several customers with links to Cuba as a consequence of US sanctions against the Caribbean island state.

Read more: PostFinance cancels accounts of customers with Cuba links
More and more Swiss people live abroad

More

Number of Swiss around the world grew by 1.6% in 2024

This content was published on Last year, 13,300 Swiss citizens moved abroad, taking the total number of Swiss Abroad to 826,700 (+1.6%). Three-quarters have more than one nationality, new figures show.

Read more: Number of Swiss around the world grew by 1.6% in 2024

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR