Swiss military to trial transporting helicopter by plane

helicopter
Keystone/Freddy Gentizon
Swiss military to trial transporting helicopter by plane
The Swiss Air Force is testing the transport of a Cougar helicopter in an aircraft.

Keystone-SDA

The exercise is due to last seven days, the army said on Thursday. The helicopter will be dismantled and loaded by Swiss military personnel at Dübendorf air base near Zurich. It will then be transported by German army aircraft to Emmen in canton Lucerne, where it will be unloaded and reassembled.

This exercise will help to develop the capabilities needed for disaster relief operations abroad and for military peace-building, according to the army.

