Swiss Politics

Swiss ministers plan staycations this summer

Members of the Federal Council mainly stay in Switzerland in the summer
The seven members of the Federal Council and Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi (far left). Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss ministers plan staycations this summer
Listening: Swiss ministers plan staycations this summer

Most of the seven federal government ministers are spending their holidays in Switzerland this summer.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Defence Minister Martin Pfister, the most recent addition to the seven-person Federal Council, will be spending his holidays in Switzerland and taking the opportunity to attend various matches of the European Women’s Football Championship, the defence ministry told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

After attending a meeting of foreign ministers in Malaysia, Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis will be staying in his home region, canton Ticino, to spend time hiking, reading and studying dossiers, his department confirmed.

Environment Minister Albert Rösti is also staying in Switzerland but a “detour to a neighbouring country” is possible.

Travelling to France by train

Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider, for her part, is planning a train journey through France, Belgium and the Netherlands. Afterwards, the Jura native will stay in Switzerland, where she is looking forward to “day trips, time with her family, her garden and reading good books”, according to her department.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin will be spending his summer at home in Bursins, canton Vaud, and in the local mountains. He is also visiting friends in Burgundy, France, for four days. However, Parmelin will be “travelling to Bern or wherever he is needed if the situation requires it”, according to his team.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the Swiss rotating presidency role, and Justice Minister Beat Jans have similar plans this summer: taking a few days off to spend time with their loved ones and relaxing in Switzerland and abroad, according to reports.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

