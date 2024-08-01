Swiss National Day: should fireworks for private individuals be banned?
A whistle, a loud bang, glittering lights: many celebrate Swiss National Day on August 1 with fireworks. But according to a recent survey, more than three-quarters of the population support a restriction of the use of fireworks by private individuals.
A representative survey, published in December last year, showed that 76% of respondents were in favour of a people’s initiative submitted in autumn 2023 to restrict the use of fireworks by private individuals (as opposed to publicly-organised events).
In January this year, the initiative was rejected by the Federal Council, but it could yet come to a nationwide vote – and the discussion around fireworks still flares up regularly.
A total ban of fireworks for August 1 and New Year’s celebrations is also often a point of debate. In this case, however, only a third of the population agrees that fireworks should be banned and cities should opt for drone shows instead, as a survey published in July showsExternal link (only available in Italian).
