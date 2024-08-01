Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

Swiss National Day: should fireworks for private individuals be banned?

People watch the fireworks during the Swiss National Day celebrations in Nyon on Monday 1 August 2022.
Switzerland celebrates National Day on August 1. Keystone
A whistle, a loud bang, glittering lights: many celebrate Swiss National Day on August 1 with fireworks. But according to a recent survey, more than three-quarters of the population support a restriction of the use of fireworks by private individuals.

This content was published on
1 minute

A representative survey, published in December last year, showed that 76% of respondents were in favour of a people’s initiative submitted in autumn 2023 to restrict the use of fireworks by private individuals (as opposed to publicly-organised events).

In January this year, the initiative was rejected by the Federal Council, but it could yet come to a nationwide vote – and the discussion around fireworks still flares up regularly.

A total ban of fireworks for August 1 and New Year’s celebrations is also often a point of debate. In this case, however, only a third of the population agrees that fireworks should be banned and cities should opt for drone shows instead, as a survey published in July showsExternal link (only available in Italian).

What do you think? Join the discussion on “dialogue”.

dialogue” aims to bridge language divides and foster closer connections between people living in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad. It offers content from all units of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), translated into all national languages ​​and English, and a debate space, where people in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad can discuss current issues.

