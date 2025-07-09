Swiss nuclear power plant restarts as Aare River cools down

Beznau nuclear power plant, near Döttingen, canton Aargau in northern Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Beznau nuclear power station in canton Aargau has been generating electricity again since Tuesday, as the Aare River has cooled down. Both reactors had been disconnected last week due to the river temperature that had risen above 25 degrees Celsius.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La centrale de Beznau redémarrée après le rafraîchissement de l’Aar Original Read more: La centrale de Beznau redémarrée après le rafraîchissement de l’Aar

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE) gave the go-ahead for the plant to be restarted after consulting the Swiss Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate, according to the Axpo electricity group, which operates the facility.

On June 29, the company halved the output of its two reactors in Beznau because of the high temperature of the river that feeds the plant.

More

More Swiss nuclear power station disconnected due to heat This content was published on Both reactors at Beznau nuclear power plant in Switzerland have been shut down due to the heat. Read more: Swiss nuclear power station disconnected due to heat

On July 2, block 1 was disconnected followed by block 2 a day later, in compliance with Swiss regulations designed to protect the fauna and flora of the Aare River when the temperature of the water exceeds 25C for three days in a row.

Unlike the Gösgen and Leibstadt power plants, Beznau has no cooling tower.

At Beznau, near Döttingen, river water fulfils this role. Some of the water drawn from the Aare to cool the reactors returns to the river slightly warmer than when it enters the nuclear facility.

More

More Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants? This content was published on The Swiss government wants to end a ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants to ensure all options are open for the country’s future energy mix. Read more: Could Switzerland build new nuclear power plants?

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch