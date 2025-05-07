Swiss parliament advances individual taxation for married couples

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Individual taxation project moves through Parliament
Generated with artificial intelligence.
On Wednesday, the Swiss House of Representatives made progress on individual taxation for married couples, suggesting a compromise to address federal tax losses.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government’s indirect counter-proposal to the popular initiative from the Radical-Liberal Party’s women aims to introduce individual taxation for married couples, who currently pay more than cohabiting partners with the same income.

In both chambers, a majority of the left, the Radical-Liberals and the Liberal Green Party back the project, advocating for tax fairness between men and women. The Centre and the Swiss People’s Party, however, argue that it is unfair to “traditional” single-income couples.

The House of Representatives and the Senate haven’t yet settled on the specifics, which are expected to cost CHF800 million ($973 million) annually in federal tax losses according to the government’s draft.

The House of Representatives is now suggesting a tax scale that would cost CHF600 million a year, compared to the CHF500 million proposed by the Senate.

“There will be winners and losers, but most people will be better off,” said Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter, urging support for the compromise. The proposal passed with 101 votes to 95. Discussions are continuing on the initiative itself.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

