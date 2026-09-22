Swiss parliament approves creation of online platform for social insurance

An online platform for social insurance from 2028 Keystone-SDA

Insured persons in Switzerland will soon be able to access their old-age pension and social benefits data through an online platform. The Senate on Tuesday approved the full digitalisation of social insurance. The platform is expected to be available in 2028 at the earliest.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Une plateforme en ligne pour les assurances sociales dès 2028 Original Read more: Une plateforme en ligne pour les assurances sociales dès 2028

Currently, when policyholders wish to obtain information about their old-age pension, the process can take several weeks. Data exchange for these insurance schemes is not, in fact, automated, and communication with policyholders still frequently relies on PDF or paper documents, parliamentarian Erich Ettlin of the Centre Party pointed out on behalf of the committee.

The online platform aims to enable citizens to access their pension and social insurance information quickly and easily. It will allow them to view this information after logging in securely. The House of Representatives had previously approved the creation of this platform.

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Citizens will thus be able to check which pension contributions have already been paid into their individual accounts. They will, for example, be able to check whether all their employers have paid the old-age pension contributions and whether they have any contribution gaps.

Optional and cost-effective

For insured persons, use of the platform will remain optional. The administering bodies and insurance companies, on the other hand, will be required to communicate with one another electronically.

+ Record number of Swiss old-age pensions paid out

The standardised exchange of electronic data will lead to cost savings. Every year, postage costs alone amount to around CHF25 million francs, said Ettlin.

The House had made a number of amendments to the bill. The Senate endorsed these on Tuesday, adding a few clarifications, most of which were of a formal nature. The bill now returns to the House for approval.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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