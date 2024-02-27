Swiss parliament increases funding for railway expansion

In August, the government applied to parliament for a further CHF2.6 billion from the railway infrastructure fund. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / Gian Ehrenzeller

The Swiss parliament is spending more money on railway expansion than requested by the government.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

On Monday, the House of Representatives agreed with the Senate when discussing changes to the 2025 and 2035 expansion stages and increased the credits by CHF350 million ($400 million).

In the overall vote on Monday, the House of Representatives approved all four federal resolutions with only one vote against each. The business is therefore ready for the final vote.

+ Are Swiss trains becoming less punctual, pricier and more dangerous?

In August, the government applied to parliament for a further CHF2.6 billion from the railway infrastructure fund. Among other things, this involves the construction of a nine-kilometre railway tunnel between Morges and Perroy on the Lausanne – Geneva line.

Parliament has now approved further credit increases. The additional funds will be used, among other things, to continue planning for the unbundling in Pratteln, the expansion of Ebikon railway station and the realisation of the Morgarten Ring in Basel.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.