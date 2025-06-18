Swiss petition against US F-35 fighter jets gathers 42,000 signatures
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss petition against US F-35 fighter jets gathers 42,000 signatures
A petition by the "Stop-F35 Alliance" urging the Swiss government to immediately halt the purchase of new US fighter jets has gathered 42,500 signatures. Campaigners want parliament, which is due to vote on similar requests, to take a first step in this direction.
“It’s not too late to make the right decision,” wrote the alliance, which includes the left-wing Social Democratic Party and the Green Party, and groups such as Campax and the Group for a Switzerland without an Army (GSoA), on Tuesday.
They denounce “the dependence on the United States that we have contracted with the purchase of this jet; it is and remains indecent”.
More
More
Switzerland would bear costs if it forgoes F-35 jet purchase
This content was published on
If Switzerland decides not to buy 36 F-35 fighter jets from the US, it will have to bear the costs, says the Swiss government.
Following the election of US President Donald Trump, it has become even more obvious how devastating a dependence on the US for security policy is, according to the Stop-F35 Alliance, which claims to represent a majority of the population.
In a representative poll published by the Tages Anzeiger in April, over 80% of those questioned said they opposed Switzerland’s purchase of F-35 fighter jets, the alliance stressed.
More
More
Poll: majority of Swiss oppose buying US F-35 fighter jets
This content was published on
In a Tamedia survey, a clear majority voted against the purchase of the US F-35 fighter jets.
In 2022, Bern signed a contract with US manufacturer Lockheed Martin for the purchase of 36 F-35 A fighter jets, worth just over CHF6 billion. The aircraft are due to be delivered from 2027 to 2030, replacing Switzerland’s ageing fighter jet fleet of F/A-18 Hornets and F-5 Tigers.
Translated from French by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss House of Representatives backs online Schengen visa system
This content was published on
In future, Schengen visa applications should be made via a European Union online platform. On Tuesday, Switzerland's House of Representatives adopted a revision of Swiss legislation on this issue.
Iran will respond firmly if US gets directly involved in Israeli strikes, says UN ambassador
This content was published on
Iran says it will respond firmly to the United States if it becomes directly involved in Israel's military campaign, the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva said on Wednesday.
Switzerland must better protect whistleblowers, says OECD
This content was published on
Switzerland must step up its anti-corruption efforts and provide better protection for whistleblowers while increasing fines for guilty firms, an OECD anti-bribery group says.
Trust in Swiss news is rising, Reuters report shows
This content was published on
Trust in the news has increased in Switzerland, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025. Almost half (46%) of adults who took part in a recent survey said they generally trusted Swiss news, up 5%.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.