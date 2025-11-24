Swiss police warn of rising violence as Turkish mafia expands

The Turkish mafia is on "the rise", Fedpol boss Eva Wildi-Cortés told Swiss public television, SRF, on Sunday. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Drugs, human trafficking and the increasing use of violence: the Turkish mafia is on the rise in Switzerland, according to the head of the Swiss Federal Office of Police, Eva Wildi-Cortés.

3 minutes

SRF

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Turkish mafia is involved in drug trafficking and human smuggling, as well as illegal gambling and telephone fraud. The group has been spreading from Germany into Switzerland, Fedpol boss Eva Wildi-Cortés told Swiss public television, SRF, on Sunday. “We are seeing that the Turkish mafia is on the rise.”

This group has a high potential for violence, as there has been a generational shift within the organisation. “And we are seeing that the new generation is much more prone to violence and settles its rivalries with weapons,” said Wildi-Cortés, adding that shootings in the streets are also being observed in Germany.

Open violence between rival criminal groups is also becoming more frequent in Switzerland. “The drug trade is a lucrative business, and as long as everyone is earning enough, things are relatively calm,” she said.

Over 800 different such groups are active in Europe, including in Switzerland – leading to turf wars. “It’s worrying that the potential for violence is increasing.”

More

More Swiss Politics Fedpol chief: ‘Swiss police resources insufficient to fight Mafia’ This content was published on Organised crime has undoubtedly infiltrated Switzerland’s justice system, and police resources are insufficient to combat it, warns Fedpol director. Read more: Fedpol chief: ‘Swiss police resources insufficient to fight Mafia’

Switzerland acts as a transit and transshipment point, but also as a destination country, in the global drug trade. In the fight against drug trafficking, it is not enough to simply confiscate drugs.

“We have to uncover the networks behind them,” the police boss said. Fedpol traces the flow of money and tries to curb money laundering.

+ Switzerland, an unsuspected hub for international cocaine trafficking

The drug trade is a lucrative business, and as long as everyone earns enough, it remains relatively quiet.

However, according to the European police agency Europol, only about 2% of the proceeds from organised crime are seized. The vast majority is likely laundered and funneled into the legitimate economy. According to Fedpol, these figures also apply to Switzerland.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories