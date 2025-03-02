Swiss political party opposes free trade deal with US

Leaders of the left-wing Social Democratic Party in Switzerland say they are against the idea of a free trade agreement with the United States.

At a time when the US is threatening to impose trade tariffs of 25% on European Union products and also showing support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, this is not the time to talk about free trade with the US, co-party president Mattea Meyer told the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper in an interview on Sunday.

“The US is trying to drive Europe apart,” she declared.

Helene Budliger Artieda, director of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco), takes a different view. In a recent interview with the Tamedia group, she called for negotiations on a free trade agreement with the US. The tariffs announced by the US government could have a significant impact on the pharmaceutical industry, she declared at the end of February. Contacts in the US are being intensively cultivated.

According to Cédric Wermuth, co-president of the Social Democratic Party, Switzerland faces an important decision: “Do we align ourselves with Europe, which upholds the rule of law and democracy, or do we send a signal to the world that we put profit above all else?”

For Switzerland’s second largest political party the answer is clear: a commitment to Europe, said Wermuth.

EU announces reaction

During a cabinet meeting at the end of February, US President Donald Trump hinted at 25% tariffs on imports from the EU. He again accused Europe of taking advantage of the US.

“Look, let’s be honest, the European Union was formed in order to screw the United States,” Trump told reporters. “That’s the purpose of it, and they’ve done a good job of it. But now I’m president.”

The EU will react immediately to unjustified obstacles to free and fair trade, said a spokesperson for the responsible EU Commission in Brussels. This applies in particular if tariffs are used to call into question a legitimate and non-discriminatory policy.

Swiss economy partly concerned

Swiss business associations are watching closely the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Canada and China, and those postponed for the time being on Mexico, with varying degrees of concern. Although Switzerland holds certain cards, politicians must act proactively, they say.

For the Swiss Union of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (USAM), for example, dialogue with the US must be intensified not only through diplomatic channels, but also within the framework of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). In the longer term, Switzerland must continue its efforts to conclude free trade agreements.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

