The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss politicians concerned by cut to Lausanne-Paris TGV services

Lausanne-Paris TGV: MEPs concerned about the drop in services
The number of direct daily TGV services between Lausanne and Paris is due to be reduced from six to three from next year. The cause: train works between Geneva and La Plaine. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss politicians concerned by cut to Lausanne-Paris TGV services
Listening: Swiss politicians concerned by cut to Lausanne-Paris TGV services

The Vaud cantonal parliament wants to maintain six direct daily TGV high-speed train services between Lausanne and Paris. On Tuesday it unanimously supported a resolution urging the Vaud government to take the necessary steps to oppose or compensate for the decision to stop three TGV services.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the Swiss Federal Railways 2026 timetable, the current Paris-Geneva-Lausanne service will no longer terminate in Vaud capital but will have Geneva as its terminus. While Paris can now be reached six times a day from Lausanne without a change, next year there will be just three direct connections via Vallorbe.

“Such a reduction in service for our cantonal capital is problematic. There is a risk that this will lead to a modal shift from rail to other modes of transport such as the car or the plane,” Radical-Liberal parliamentarian Alexandre Berthoud, who filed the resolution, said on Tuesday.

More

Meeting scheduled

Various speakers in Vaud parliament supported the text, whether to preserve the canton’s climate objectives or to prevent the economy and tourism from suffering as a result of the reduction in high-speed rail services.

The introduction of new connections via Vallorbe was proposed to compensate for the services that end in Geneva from next year.

Vaud Transport Minister Nuria Gorrite called the resolution “a strong and welcome signal” at a time when trains to other countries are “the poor relation” of the Swiss rail system. She also pointed out that these international connections depended on the Geneva-Lausanne axis, which is already saturated.

More

The minister said a meeting was planned shortly with representatives of Lyria, which runs the TGV service, and the Federal Railways. She also invited the members of the Vaud parliament to take action in Bern to obtain more resources for international rail traffic.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
56 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Train vs plane: would you take a direct train between London and Geneva?

Eurostar is planning to run direct trains from Britain to Germany and Switzerland from the early 2030s. Would you favour the train over the plane? If not, why not?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Corruption: Switzerland must provide better protection for whistleblowers

More

Switzerland must better protect whistleblowers, says OECD

This content was published on Switzerland must step up its anti-corruption efforts and provide better protection for whistleblowers while increasing fines for guilty firms, an OECD anti-bribery group says.

Read more: Switzerland must better protect whistleblowers, says OECD
Trust in news in Switzerland is on the rise again

More

Trust in Swiss news is rising, Reuters report shows

This content was published on Trust in the news has increased in Switzerland, according to the Reuters Institute Digital News Report 2025. Almost half (46%) of adults who took part in a recent survey said they generally trusted Swiss news, up 5%.

Read more: Trust in Swiss news is rising, Reuters report shows

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR