Swiss president: Switzerland is ‘almost permanently in crisis mode’
The tragic bar fire in Crans-Montana is a stark reminder of how unpredictable, uncertain and fragile life can be, declared Swiss President Guy Parmelin in a keynote speech to Swiss People’s Party members in Zurich on Friday. He described Switzerland as being "almost permanently in crisis mode".
Referring to the deadly fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, which killed 40 people on New Year’s Eve and seriously injured 116 others, Parmelin said the unpredictable had become the rule and Switzerland, and by extension the Federal Council, had been “almost continuously in crisis mode” for several years.
After an eventful 2025, the Vaud minister in charge of the economics ministry said he had prepared himself for the fact that many things could not be planned during his term as Swiss president. However, it was unimaginable that “the impossible” would happen so soon into 2026, he said.
“The tragedy in Crans-Montana is a stark reminder of how unpredictable, uncertain and fragile life can be,” said Parmelin.
His thoughts are still with the many people affected, the dead, the injured and their families, he said. “The consequences of this tragedy will be with us for a very long time to come.”
‘Great solidarity’ shown by Swiss and other countries
On a more optimistic note, he underlined how such events also show that Swiss people stand together in difficult times, regardless of their social and political differences.
“I have been deeply impressed by the great solidarity within Switzerland, but also on the part of other countries,” he said.
As a politician, such an event teaches you to remain flexible and pragmatic, he told the assembly. “Our plans, programmes and concepts can be turned upside down overnight.”
Albert Rösti absent due to illness
Even without People’s Party guru Christoph Blocher at the podium, this year’s Zurich event was sold out. Marcel Dettling, president of the right-wing party, Thomas Aeschi, chair of the parliamentary group, and numerous lawmakers were present in the audience.
The other People’s Party government minister, Albert Rösti, had to cancel due to illness. He has been suffering from gastroenteritis for the past week.
For almost forty years, the annual Albisgüetli meeting has brought together around 1,000 People’s Party members for political speeches and dinner.
