Swiss reject health insurance initiative: the reactions

Here is what supporters and opponents of the "Premium Relief Initiative" had to say after Sunday's vote.

Of all the votes on the ballot on Sunday, the “Premium Relief Initiative” was anticipated to be the tightest.

Yet, come midday, it was clear that the Social Democratic Party’s initiative wouldn’t sway the majority of voters.

Left-wing supporters from the Social Democratic Party and the trade unions were left disheartened. Those from the Swiss People’s Party, the Radical-Liberals and the Liberal Greens, who opposed the initiative, were buoyed by the decisive outcome.

Regine Sauter, parliamentarian for the Radical-Liberal Party, said the majority of the population had understood that the initiative merely scratched the surface of the issue.

On the losing end, there was a sense of composed disappointment. Baptiste Hurni, parliamentarian for the Social Democratic Party, stressed that it’s now imperative to address the structure of the healthcare system to improve its “poor organisation”.

Only the French-speaking cantons, Italian-speaking canton Ticino and canton Basel City voted in favour of the initiative.

