Swiss Teachers’ Association advises against prominent religious symbols

The Swiss government has rejected calls for a ban on headscarves in schools arguing that such a measure would violate the constitution, particularly protections for freedom of religion and personal rights. Keystone / Urs Flueeler

The Swiss Teachers’ Association (LCH) is recommending that teachers refrain from wearing prominent religious symbols, such as headscarves, according to a new position paper adopted by its Presidents’ Conference on Saturday.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

LCH President Dagmar Rösler said the decision was clear. In an interview with Tamedia newspapers on Saturday, she stressed that public schools in Switzerland must remain politically and religiously neutral, a duty that also applies to teachers.

“In our view, this duty of neutrality is not met if teachers display strong religious symbols at school,” Rösler said. “That is why we recommend refraining from doing so.” She emphasised that this is a recommendation, not a rule, as responsibility for school regulations lies with the cantons.

More

More Swiss parliament to debate ban on headscarves in schools This content was published on The right-wing Swiss People’s Party wants to ban the wearing of the hijab for girls under the age of 16. Read more: Swiss parliament to debate ban on headscarves in schools

The LCH does not intend to intervene if teachers choose not to follow the guidance. Rösler added that the issue was being overstated. “Perhaps five teachers wearing headscarves are being turned into a major debate. I find that disproportionate.”

The position paper addressed dress codes more broadly, with religious symbols making up only a small part of the discussion.

+ Swiss voters accept ‘Burka ban’

The association also made clear that it does not oppose pupils wearing religious symbols, citing their right to freedom of religion and conscience, provided there is no threat to school harmony or state neutrality. Teachers, the LCH argues, are in a different position because of their role as state representatives.

Political debate continues

In recent months, several motions concerning headscarves in schools have been submitted at both federal and cantonal level. The Swiss government has rejected calls for a ban, arguing that such a measure would violate the constitution, particularly protections for freedom of religion and personal rights.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss government rejects ban on children’s headscarves in schools This content was published on Swiss government rejects nationwide headscarf ban for schoolchildren. Read more: Swiss government rejects ban on children’s headscarves in schools

Amir Dziri, an Islamic studies scholar at the University of Fribourg’s Centre for Islam and Society, has also criticised proposed bans. He warned that legal restrictions on clothing could deepen divisions and be easily circumvented through private or home schooling, leading to isolation rather than integration.

Translated from German with DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories