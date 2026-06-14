Swiss vote on capping population at ten million

Supporters of the initiative say immigration is putting a strain on Switzerland. It points to overcrowded trains, congested roads, a tight housing market, rising crime and high social security costs. Keystone / Christian Beutler

The Swiss have cast their ballots on a divisive proposal from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party that could force their country to abandon free movement with the European Union. They also voted on a legislative reform to make civilian service less attractive.

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Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi Reporter specialised in Swiss foreign affairs, with a side hustle as a sub-editor in the English Department. Previously my focus was on disinformation and fact-checks, which I still produce occasionally. Simon Bradley

I am a climate and science/technology reporter. I am interested in the effects of climate change on everyday life and scientific solutions. Born in London, I am a dual citizen of Switzerland and the UK. After studying modern languages and translation, I trained as a journalist and joined swissinfo.ch in 2006. My working languages are English, German, French and Spanish.

Polls on Sunday closed at midday with outcomes on the two issues still unclear. Projected results are expected within hours.

The People’s Party’s immigration initiative, which dominated public debate during the campaign, calls for Switzerland to limit its population to ten million in response to growing pressure on the nation’s infrastructure. The People’s Party claims that overcrowded trains, congested roads and a tight housing market can all be attributed to immigration, which it says has increased in an uncontrolled way.

The population currently sits at 9.1 million. If it reaches 9.5 million before 2050, under the initiative the government would be forced to adopt measures to curb population growth, including restricting migrant arrivals.

>>Learn more about the “No to ten million” immigration initiative.

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More Swiss Politics ‘No to ten million’ vote – should Switzerland cap its population? This content was published on On June 14, the Swiss will vote on a right-wing initiative aiming to cap immigration. Read more: ‘No to ten million’ vote – should Switzerland cap its population?

The government had urged voters to reject the initiative. Switzerland, it argued, depends on immigration to address shortages in skilled labour and prop up the social security system. If voters accepted the initiative, Justice Minister Beat Jans said at a May 1 rally, the government would have to ultimately end the free movement of people agreement with the European Union, jeopardising bilateral relations with its most important trade partner. Jans called the initiative “a great risk [that would] create even more uncertainty in already uncertain times”.

The initiative has divided opinion, with those on the left and in the centre of the political spectrum largely opposed, whereas People’s Party voters almost unanimously supported the proposal. The last survey before the vote, published ten days ago by research institute gfs.bern, showed the “No” camp had a slight advantage, with 52% of respondents, compared to 45% who supported it, and 3% who were undecided.

>>What do you think: should Switzerland cap its population?

More Debate Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg Should the Swiss population be capped at 10 million? How many people do you think Switzerland can realistically host? Let us know what you think. Join the discussion 217 Likes View the discussion

The “No to ten million” proposal is the latest in a line of popular initiatives put forth by the People’s Party to restrict immigration. In 2014, voters narrowly backed its “mass immigration” initiative, but the party argues it was not properly implemented.

Should civilian service be reformed?

The population cap initiative has largely overshadowed another issue being decided on Sunday: a reform of the Federal Civilian Service ActExternal link, backed by parliament and the government, aimed at making it harder to switch from military to civilian service.

Supporters argue that high numbers of people wanting to do civilian – rather than military – service are undermining army staffing levels at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions, particularly since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Their proposal aims to cut annual admissions from 7,200 to 4,000 a year.

Under existing rules, civilian service applicants must be fit for military service, demonstrate a conflict of conscience and serve one-and-a-half times longer than in the army, typically in public-interest sectors such as social services, education, healthcare and environmental protection. The reform would introduce stricter conditions, such as a minimum of 150 service days, less leeway in planning what they do and mandatory annual refresher courses.

Neck-and-neck

Sunday’s vote was triggered by a referendum against the reform which gathered 57,000 signatures under the banner “Save Civilian Service”. The campaign is led mainly by the left-wing Social Democratic Party, the Greens and the Protestant Party.

>>Read more about the referendum against the civilian service reform.

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More Swiss Politics Swiss voters to decide on stricter rules for conscientious objection This content was published on The Swiss parliament wants to make it more difficult to switch from military to civilian service. The political left is against the reform. Voters will decide on June 14. Read more: Swiss voters to decide on stricter rules for conscientious objection

Opponents argue that civilian service is vital for sectors facing acute staff shortages and warn that a 40% reduction would create gaps that cannot be easily filled. They also dispute claims that the reform would strengthen the army, noting that those unwilling to serve can still obtain medical exemptions. Critics further point out that the army already exceeds its legally defined personnel limits, with current numbers about 5% above the maximum threshold of 140,000.

The vote outcome remains uncertain. Supporters of the proposal started with a comfortable lead but have lost ground and are now neck-and-neck with opponents. The June survey showed support at 48%, down four points from early May, with 46% opposed and 6% undecided.

A minority decides Swiss citizens go to the polls up to four times a year, but not everyone living in Switzerland can vote on June 14. Only Swiss citizens over the age of 18 and not under guardianship are eligible to vote on national issues. Voters can have their say either by postal ballot or in person at the ballot box. Those living abroad must register. A total of around 5.6 million people can vote – just under two-thirds of the country’s population of around nine million. People living in Switzerland who do not have Swiss nationality cannot vote, despite making up about a quarter of the population. Around half of eligible voters usually cast ballots. Over the past ten years, the annual average voter turnout has been between 41% and 57%, according to the Federal Statistical Office. In practice, this means it takes less than 1.5 million votes to win.

Edited by Reto Gysi von Wartburg/ts

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