Swiss look likely to back initiative to boost pensions

The Swiss have voted on two initiatives on Sunday that could reshape pensioners' lives. KEYSTONE

The Swiss have voted today on two separate people’s initiatives aimed at reforming the pension system. A proposal to raise state pension payments has been accepted by 58% of voters, while an initiative to raise the statutory retirement age to 66 and beyond looks set to fail (75% against), according to a first projection.

Will the Swiss agree to increase monthly payments for pensioners? This is one of the two pension-related issues being decided on Sunday that could reshape pensioners’ lives in the years ahead.

Suspense has been building around the “Better living in retirement” initiativeExternal link, which proposes to add an additional monthly pension payment to help pensioners cope with the rising cost of living in pricey Switzerland.

When polls closed at midday on Sunday, the gfs.bern research institute said the initial trend pointed towards a “yes” vote for the initiative.

But it is likely to be close, as in addition to a majority of votes from individuals, the initiative must also be approved by a majority of the cantons. This means that 12 out of 23 cantons must accept it.

But the issue has sparked huge interest among voters, and participation is likely to be high at the polls on Sunday. In many Swiss communes across the country, postal voting exceeds or is close to 50%, according to the latest available figures.

The initiative calls for a 13th monthly pension payment each year from the old-age and survivors’ state (known as AHV/AVS) pension scheme – instead of the standard 12 – similar to the additional 13th monthly salary many employees receive in Switzerland.

Opinion polls ahead of Sunday’s vote indicated that a majority of Swiss voters backed the initiative, although the “yes” side’s lead has been shrinking. Ten days before the vote, 53% of the population supported the proposal, according to the second Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) poll carried out at the beginning of February by the gfs.bern institute.

At the start of the campaign, the initiative launched by the unions and backed by left-of-centre parties to improve the purchasing power of pensioners had the clear support of the population.

Under the proposal, the monthly pension would be paid 13 times a year from 2026. The maximum annual retirement pension would thus increase by CHF2,450 to CHF31,850 for individuals and by CHF3,675 to CHF47,775 for married couples.

As the campaign progressed, however, the initiative lost ground. The proposed reform has been criticised by the right-wing and centre parties, and the country’s main business groups. The Swiss government and parliament also officially oppose it. The extra pension payment would be financed, they argue, at the expense of the younger working population, through higher social security contributions or taxes.

The initiative’s opponents also believe that the measure does not sufficiently target those who are truly experiencing financial hardship. Pensions, they say, would increase according to a one-size-fits-all approach, with high-income earners also benefiting.

Supporters argue that the pension system is in sound health and an increase would be both affordable and necessary. But the government says the measure would cost more than CHF4 billion a year and warns it would require tax hikes and could threaten the financial stability of the social security system.

Retiring at 66…or later

Swiss voters are also deciding today whether to back a people’s initiative put forward by young Radical-Liberals aimed at gradually raising the retirement age from 65 to 66 over the next decade and pegging it to life expectancy to ensure full financing of the state pension system. A number of other countries have already gone down this road.

The aim of the initiative – called “For a Secure and Sustainable Old-Age Pension SchemeExternal link” – is to put the financing of the Swiss pension system on a sounder footing. According to calculations by the Federal Social Insurance Office, it would save around CHF2 billion between now and 2030 and ensure pension funding until at least 2033.

The vote comes less than a year after Swiss voters narrowly opted to raise the retirement age for women from 64 to 65, to match the retirement age for men.

But the fate of the initiative is already all but sealed. Despite support from the right-wing parties, the proposal does not seem to have won over a majority of the electorate. The “no” camp has grown steadily during the campaign, and 63% of those questioned planned to vote against the text, according to the most recent SBC poll ahead of the vote.

Opponents – mainly on the left and in the centre of the political spectrum – have denounced it as “anti-social, technocratic and anti-democratic”, and “ill-suited for reforming old-age provision”. The “no” side mainly accuses the text’s backers of ignoring the reality experienced by senior citizens on Switzerland’s job market. People over 55 already have difficulty finding a job when they become unemployed, they point out.