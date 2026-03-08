Swiss voters set to clearly reject cuts to licence fee

The SBC initiative seeks to reduce the annual licence fee for the national broadcaster from CHF335 ($431) to CHF200 and exempt all businesses. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott

The Swiss look set to dismiss a proposal to reduce funding for the television and radio licence fee of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), according to initial projections. On Sunday they also voted on a shift to individual taxation for married couples, the creation of a climate fund, and anchoring cash in the constitution.

8 minutes

Simon Bradley

After polling stations closed at noon, second vote projections published at 1pm have confirmed early trends: 62% of voters rejected licence fee cuts, 71% rejected a climate fund, 56% accepted individual taxation for married couples, and 73% accepted a counterproposal to the cash initiative.

“The outcome is a victory for the Swiss government. Voters followed them on all national vote issues,” commented Lukas Golder, a political scientist at the gfs.bern research institute. “It’s a sign of trust.” The clear ‘no’ trend to reducing the media licence fee and ‘yes’ to individual taxation is based on strong participation in cities, which tend to lean to the left, he said.

The “SBC initiativeExternal link”, backed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, the Swiss Union of Arts and Crafts and the youth wing of the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party, had sought to cut the annual media licence fee from CHF335 ($431) to CHF200 and exempt all businesses. Swissinfo is part of the SBC which funds half its budget via the licence fee.

Despite the clear no, Urs Furrer, director of the Swiss Union of Arts and Crafts, told Swiss public television SRF that another attempt would be made to at least abolish fees for businesses. He didn’t want to elaborate on the form this would take.

Supporters had argued Switzerland’s licence fee – the highest in the world – must fall as living costs rise. They say the SBC should refocus on its core public service mission.

Opponents had warned that such cuts would severely reduce programming and regional coverage, undermining the diversity and quality of public-service media. They stressed the SBC’s unique role serving all four national languages and its independence from commercial ownership.

This was the second people’s initiative in the past decade aiming to cut SBC funding. The “No Billag” initiative to abolish the licence fee entirely was rejected by 71% of voters in 2018. Although the proposal was rejected on Sunday, the licence fee will still be reduced to CHF300 per household by 2029 after a government decision.

The end of the ‘marriage tax penalty’?

Swiss voters also decided Sunday on a referendumExternal link about a proposal to introduce individual – rather than joint – taxation for married couples. Following a campaign in which the outcome sometimes seemed uncertain, projections on Sunday suggest the reform could be accepted by some 56% of citizens.

Currently, married couples in Switzerland file a joint tax return combining both incomes and assets. Depending on their income split, they may pay more or less than unmarried couples. Under the reform, each spouse would file separately, a move which would – in most cases – reduce the tax bill for married couples and remove the so-called ‘marriage penalty’.

Backers of the change argued individual taxation would spur women to work more, which would also help to ease the shortage of skilled labour in the country. The joint model also stems from a time when women’s incomes were seen as an ‘add-on’ to that of their husbands. Ultimately the shift would mark a “milestone for equality and prosperity”, Kathrin Bertschy from the Liberal Green Party told SRF on Sunday.

Critics of the change, who launched the referendum against the project, said it would undermine the traditional family model and would benefit dual-income households over single-income ones, especially those with a high income. Cantons also warned of fiscal losses and hefty administrative burdens in dealing with the volume of new tax returns.

Meanwhile the story is not over: the Centre party, who opposed the reform, said on Sunday that it plans to keep pushing another initiative to get rid of the ‘marriage penalty’ while keeping the joint taxation model. What would happen if citizens were to accept this other initiative, after having backed individual taxation, is unclear.

Cash in the constitution

In another issue on Sunday the outcome looks clearer: a government counterproposal to the “Cash is freedomExternal link” initiative looks like it will receive large public backing of over 70% – meaning cash is set to be anchored in the federal constitution.

The initiative was originally launched by the Swiss Freedom Movement, known for campaigning against mandatory vaccinations. It touched a nerve: although the Swiss are increasingly moving away from the use of cash, and rather towards cards and digital payment apps, most still report having a strong attachment to cash and don’t want to see it disappear.

Government and parliament meanwhile agreed with the initiative, but put forward a modified version, claiming the original wording was imprecise. According to the counterproposal, the constitution would spell out that the franc is the Swiss currency, and that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) must ensure its supply.

Richard Koller, the head of the Swiss Freedom Movement, said on Sunday that the result was a “success” – even if his initial text looked set to be rejected in favour of the counterproposal. The fact that cash looks set to enter the constitution is the main thing, he told SRF. For him, the fact that the campaign was driven by a small group – without the organisational backing of a big political party – also marked a “victory for direct democracy”.

Climate fund flop

According to the early vote projections, an initiativeExternal link to create a federal fund to boost the development of renewable energies and protect the country’s biodiversity looks set to clearly fail; 71% of voters are against the climate fund initiative. The proposal looks set to fail to pass in any of the 27 cantons, including urban regions.

Unlike the other proposals being decided on Sunday, left-wing and Green parties were unable to capitalise on increased mobilisation, according to Lukas Golder of the gfs.bern research institute.

Launched by the left-wing Social Democratic Party and the Greens, the initiative called for 0.5% to 1% of Switzerland’s GDP a year – roughly CHF 4–8 billion (2024 figure) – to be invested in climate and nature protection and in expanding renewable energies, including solar power.

The government and a parliamentary majority argued the plan was too costly and would have limited impact, noting Switzerland already spends about CHF2 billion a year on climate and energy measures and CHF600 million on biodiversity.

The cross-party committee that opposed the climate fund initiative on Sunday welcomed the clear result and the fact that voters had backed the government’s current “targeted, well-considered climate policy”.

The initiative supporters expressed their disappointment at the “missed opportunity”.

“Inaction is not an option,” said the Green Party in a statement. “The centre-right majority in parliament and the Federal Council must now assume their responsibilities and show how they intend to put Swiss climate policy on the right track to achieving the net-zero target decided by the population.”

