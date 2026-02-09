The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss vote: should the use of cash be written into the constitution?

On March 8, people in Switzerland will vote on whether access to cash should be guaranteed in the constitution.

A popular initiative and the government’s own counterproposal are both on the ballot.

