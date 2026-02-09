Swiss vote: should the use of cash be written into the constitution?
On March 8, people in Switzerland will vote on whether access to cash should be guaranteed in the constitution.
A popular initiative and the government’s own counterproposal are both on the ballot.
Read our explainer on this vote here:
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.