Swiss vote: taxing the rich to save the planet?

On November 30, the Swiss will vote on an initiative which proposes a 50% inheritance tax on fortunes exceeding CHF50 million ($63 million). The goal is to use the generated funds to finance the country's green transition and combat climate change.⁠

1 minute

Sara Pasino

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland.

Proponents argue this is a matter of climate justice, stating that the wealthiest individuals have a larger carbon footprint and should contribute more to environmental solutions. They estimate the tax could raise billions for sustainable projects.⁠

However, opponents, including the federal government, warn the tax could drive entrepreneurs and their capital abroad. They fear this would ultimately lead to a net loss in tax revenue and jobs, harming the Swiss economy as a whole.⁠

⁠

Read our full explainer to understand all the arguments.

More

More Swiss Politics Explainer: Switzerland’s inheritance-tax initiative to save climate This content was published on On November 30, Switzerland will vote on an initiative calling for a new tax on big inheritances – in order to finance climate action. Read more: Explainer: Switzerland’s inheritance-tax initiative to save climate