Swiss voters set to abolish rental tax but e-ID too close to call

Both houses of parliament passed the digital identity law by a large majority. However, a committee under the name of “No to the e-ID law” submitted 55,344 valid signatures against the bill, enough to trigger a referendum. Keystone / Christian Beutler

The ballot boxes have been closed since noon. Swiss citizens have decided on the introduction of an electronic proof of identity (e-ID) and the abolition of the rental tax for homeowners. The results will be out later today.

2 minutes

Projections from 12:30pm show a 57% approval for reforming home ownership taxes and a 50-50 result for e-ID.

This is surprising, as the latest polls had shown a clear yes for e-ID and a close call for the rental tax vote.

Second attempt for an e-ID

After 2021, Swiss citizens have decided for the second time on a law to introduce a system for electronic proof of identity. The first attempt was rejected owing to concerns about data security. The main criticism was that the system would be operated by private companies. This point has been addressed in the new bill. It proposes a system entirely in public hands. The bill is supported by both chambers of parliament with a large majority.

However, an opposing committee brought up concerns that privacy couldn’t be guaranteed. The committee collected over 50,000 signatures for a referendum against the law. For that reason, it went to the ballot box.

Rental tax: fear of loss in tax revenue

The reform of the home ownership taxes intends to abolish a tax homeowners have to pay on property they live in (imputed rental-value tax). To do this, the cantons would be compensated with an optional new tax on second homes. This move is in the sense of a compromise.

Both chambers of parliament and the government support the reform. Opponents, such as the left-wing Social Democratic Party and the Green Party, are concerned about the loss in tax revenue.

Swiss citizens can decide on national issues up to four times a year. Around 5.5 million Swiss are eligible to go to vote. Over the past ten years, the average voter turnout has been 41%-57%, according to the Federal Statistical OfficeExternal link.