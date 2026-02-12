Swiss voters to decide on initiative to reduce the media licence fee

On March 8, the Swiss will vote on an initiative that wants to almost halve the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)’s television and radio licence fee for households and exempt companies from paying it.

Isabelle Bannerman







We explain what the vote is about here:

