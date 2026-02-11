The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Politics

Swiss voters to decide on the climate fund

A share of Switzerland’s wealth to protect the climate and nature?

A popular initiative wants to set up a federal fund to speed up the roll‑out of renewable energy and safeguard the country’s biodiversity. Critics say Switzerland is already doing its part for the climate and warn that the plan would drive public spending too high. Voters will have their say on March 8.

Read more about the vote:

All the key information on the March votes is available here:

Swiss Politics

Swiss votes on March 8: what’s at stake?

This content was published on Everything you need to know about the votes on March 8: radio and TV licence fees, individual taxation, cash and climate funds.

Read more: Swiss votes on March 8: what’s at stake?

