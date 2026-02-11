Swiss voters to decide on the climate fund

A share of Switzerland’s wealth to protect the climate and nature?

A popular initiative wants to set up a federal fund to speed up the roll‑out of renewable energy and safeguard the country’s biodiversity. Critics say Switzerland is already doing its part for the climate and warn that the plan would drive public spending too high. Voters will have their say on March 8.

Climate adaptation

Explainer: Should some of Switzerland’s wealth be set aside to fight climate change?

This content was published on On March 8, Swiss voters will decide on an initiative to create a fund to accelerate the development of renewable energy in Switzerland. An explainer.

