Switzerland concludes free-trade deal with Malaysia

Switzerland is further expanding its network of free-trade agreements. Together with the other EFTA states, it has concluded an agreement with Malaysia, the government announced on Friday.

Malaysia is the fifth-largest economy in Southeast Asia.

The new agreement offers great potential for Swiss companies, tweeted the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). “I am very pleased about the conclusion of the free-trade agreement,” State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda said.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin also commented on X: “This agreement will strengthen our trade relations, offer our companies an improved market and provide strong guarantees for environmental protection and labour rights.”

According to a statement from the EFTA Secretariat, the agreement will strengthen economic relations and increase trade and investment. It also includes commitments regarding public procurement, human rights, labour and environmental protection.

