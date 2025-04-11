The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland concludes free-trade deal with Malaysia

Switzerland concludes free trade agreement with Malaysia
Switzerland concludes free trade agreement with Malaysia Keystone-SDA
Switzerland concludes free-trade deal with Malaysia
Listening: Switzerland concludes free-trade deal with Malaysia

Switzerland is further expanding its network of free-trade agreements. Together with the other EFTA states, it has concluded an agreement with Malaysia, the government announced on Friday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Malaysia is the fifth-largest economy in Southeast Asia.

The new agreement offers great potential for Swiss companies, tweeted the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). “I am very pleased about the conclusion of the free-trade agreement,” State Secretary Helene Budliger Artieda said.

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin also commented on X: “This agreement will strengthen our trade relations, offer our companies an improved market and provide strong guarantees for environmental protection and labour rights.”

+ Who benefits from free trade agreements with Switzerland?

According to a statement from the EFTA Secretariat, the agreement will strengthen economic relations and increase trade and investment. It also includes commitments regarding public procurement, human rights, labour and environmental protection.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

News

