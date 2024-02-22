Switzerland debates Ukraine reconstruction funding

Viola Amherd, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year (second to right), with Beat Jans, Federal Councillor and minister of Justice and Police, right, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and their respective delegations, hold bilateral talks, on Monday, January 15, 2024 in Bern, Switzerland. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / ALESSANDRO DELLA VALLE

An interdepartmental working group is currently examining how Switzerland should co-finance the reconstruction of Ukraine. A fund not covered by the Debt Brake is out of the question for the Federal Council.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Such a fund for reconstruction in Ukraine, which was attacked by Russia two years ago, is under discussion in both houses of parliament. The House of Representativeshas received a motion from its finance committee demanding that the amount made available be recognised as an extraordinary item and thus not be covered by the Debt Brake. In addition, it should not be booked under international cooperation.

More

More Jury out on Swiss debt brake as global model This content was published on Swiss voters approved a so-called ‘debt brake’ on federal public finances in 2001, which was put into operation in 2003. A decade later, the mountain of government debt – that soared to dangerous levels during the 1990s and early 2000s – has been reduced by CHF20 billion ($23 billion) from its 2005 peak. The ratio… Read more: Jury out on Swiss debt brake as global model

The Federal Council opposes this demand, as can be seen from its response to the motion published on Thursday. It is currently examining what institutional framework is required to support the long-term reconstruction process, what financing options are available and what level of federal contribution would be appropriate.

However, the Federal Council writes that the conditions for extraordinary financing of reconstruction aid are not in place. “The amount of the Swiss contribution can be controlled, which is why this expenditure is not extraordinary.”

More

More Explainer: extraordinary Swiss spending meets the Debt Brake This content was published on Switzerland is juggling billions of extraordinary expenses with the constraints of a debt containment mechanism known as the ‘Debt Brake’. Read more: Explainer: extraordinary Swiss spending meets the Debt Brake

According to the Federal Council, Switzerland has supported the population affected by the war in Ukraine with a total of CHF2.75 billion ($2.75 billion) until December 31, 2023. As part of the next international cooperation strategy 2025-2028, the Federal Council has also earmarked around CHF1.5 billion for Ukraine and the region.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

More Debate Hosted by: Giannis Mavris What are the global challenges facing Switzerland? Switzerland’s foreign policy is being put to the test. What international challenges will the country have to overcome in the coming months and years? Join the discussion View the discussion

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.