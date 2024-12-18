Switzerland increasingly a target for people smuggling and trafficking
Switzerland is increasingly being targeted by organised crime. This also applies to commercial people smuggling, the fastest-growing criminal market in Europe. A report by the Federal Office of Police shows just how badly Switzerland is affected.
According to a statement from the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol) on Wednesday, the report, which replaces the 2014 report, explains how international crises and increasing migration flows are driving the activities of people smugglers. According to Europol, 54 smuggling networks are currently operating in Europe.
According to Fedpol, the EU has continuously stepped up its efforts to combat this crime. New legislation and the EU Action Plan 2021-2025 are intended to promote the exchange of information and police cooperation against people smuggling and trafficking. As a Schengen member state, Switzerland is closely involved in these efforts.
According to the report, people smugglers offer a wide range of services and the cost of a smuggling operation ranges from several hundred to several thousand francs.
