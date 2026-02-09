Switzerland investigates possible baby formula poisoning
Swiss authorities are investigating a possible link between infant formula contaminated with the toxin cereulide and symptoms of illnesses that have appeared in babies in recent days.
The Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) reported on Monday that cantonal authorities were working with food companies to trace the contaminated raw material from a Chinese company through the international production and supply chains. This is being done in close consultation with the FSVO, which is ensuring coordination with the foreign partner authorities.
The aim is to identify all products affected in Switzerland and remove them from the market.
Owing to the complexity of the supply chains, it cannot be completely ruled out that other products are affected by the cereulide contamination, according to the FSVO.
The Consumer Protection Foundation had criticised the recall of contaminated baby milk products in Switzerland as belated.
Cereulide, which can cause nausea and vomiting, has been
detected in ingredients from a supplier in China for several
infant formula makers, including Nestle, Danone and
Lactalis, triggering recalls in dozens of countries and
raising concerns among parents.
