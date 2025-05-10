Switzerland takes over investigation into SWISS emergency landing in Austria

Swiss emergency landing in Graz is now being investigated by Switzerland Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Following the emergency landing of a Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) plane in Austria last December, during which a crew member died, Austria has now handed over the investigation to Switzerland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Swiss-Notlandung in Graz wird nun von der Schweiz untersucht Original Read more: Swiss-Notlandung in Graz wird nun von der Schweiz untersucht

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Austrian Ministry of Transport and the Swiss Transportation Safety Investigation Board (Sust) confirmed a related report in the Swiss Tages-Anzeiger newspaper on Friday.

Due to a criminal complaint against unknown perpetrators within the Austrian Safety Investigation Board (SUB) and the subsequent investigation proceedings initiated against SUB employees, the head of SUB decided to relinquish supervision of the investigation in question and dismiss the responsible investigator in order to avoid any accusations of bias, the SUB told the Austrian news agency APA.

The Sust has therefore agreed to take over the investigation.

Emergency landing in December

Aircraft accidents are normally investigated in the country where they occur. In the case of the SWISS flight on December 23, this would be Austria, as the emergency landing took place in the city of Graz.

More

More SWISS crew member dies in Graz after emergency landing This content was published on One week after the emergency landing of a Swiss International Air Lines plane in Austria, a crew member has died in hospital. Read more: SWISS crew member dies in Graz after emergency landing

On that date, the SWISS Airbus A220 was en route from Bucharest, Hungary, to Zurich with 74 passengers and five crew members when the jet had to make an emergency landing in Graz due to engine problems and smoke in the cabin. Several people, including the crew members, were injured, some of them seriously.

A 23-year-old flight attendant later died in hospital.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

External Content Don’t miss your chance to make a difference! Take our survey and share your thoughts.