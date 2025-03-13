Swiss lawmakers urge tougher stance with criminal asylum seekers

Switzerland must be stricter with criminal asylum seekers Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss Senate wants to tighten laws to both restrict the movement of asylum seekers being investigated for crimes and to expel the guilty.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse doit être plus stricte avec les requérants criminels Original Read more: La Suisse doit être plus stricte avec les requérants criminels

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Senators approved two bills to this effect follwowing a similar vote in the House of Representatives. But the Senate narrowly rejected the idea of systematic border controls.

+ Meet the foreigners who make up a quarter of the Swiss population

Senators approved, by 30 votes to 10, a motion calling for the systematic expulsion of asylum seekers and holders of residence permits who are criminals.

They also accepted, by 28 votes to 11, a motion to systematically restrict the freedom of movement of asylum seekers as soon as criminal proceedings are initiated against them.

On the other hand, the Senate narrowly refused, by 20 votes to 17, to make border controls systematic. Senators prefer a more flexible committee motion, which has been passed by the House of Representatives.

More

More The image of foreigners in Switzerland has deteriorated This content was published on The Federal Statistical Office has found that Swiss people’s views of foreigners have worsened over the last couple of years. Read more: The image of foreigners in Switzerland has deteriorated

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.