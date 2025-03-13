Swiss lawmakers urge tougher stance with criminal asylum seekers

Senators approved, by 30 votes to 10, a motion calling for the systematic expulsion of asylum seekers and holders of residence permits who are criminals.
They also accepted, by 28 votes to 11, a motion to systematically restrict the freedom of movement of asylum seekers as soon as criminal proceedings are initiated against them.
On the other hand, the Senate narrowly refused, by 20 votes to 17, to make border controls systematic. Senators prefer a more flexible committee motion, which has been passed by the House of Representatives.
The image of foreigners in Switzerland has deteriorated
The Federal Statistical Office has found that Swiss people’s views of foreigners have worsened over the last couple of years.
