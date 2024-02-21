Switzerland plans to block websites during power outages

Switzerland is planning measures to cope with a power outage. KEYSTONE/© KEYSTONE / VALENTIN FLAURAUD

The Swiss government has proposed blocking some websites in the unlikely event of a collapse of the country’s power supply.

Keystone-SDA

The government presented its proposals, which also include measures that would restrict the transmission of large data files on the mobile phone network, for consultation on Wednesday.

While a power outage scenario is considered unlikely, the Federal Council stated that sector-specific measures are also needed to prevent a collapse of the power supply in an emergency. Another sector, telecommunications, has drawn up proposals to reduce electricity consumption.

According to the proposal, the first step would be to block certain websites. This would affect frequently used platforms for social media, videos and music. The aim is to reduce data traffic.

The Federal Council does not specify which platforms would be restricted. The platforms to be blocked will only be determined in the event of a crisis, as stated in a document for consultation.

Frequency bands would then be switched off in stages. In the first phase, the high mobile phone frequency bands, in the second the medium ones. According to the federal government, this could lead to more difficult data transmission and thus, among other things, to a lack of data connections.

As a final measure, 10% of the macro-antenna sites will be switched off. This would lead to restrictions in the quality of mobile coverage, it said. However, basic operation will remain possible.

“However, network shutdowns or an uncontrolled network collapse would have far more serious consequences for telecommunications,” wrote the Federal Council.

The consultation on measures to reduce the consumption of electrical energy in mobile communications will run until 21 May.

This is the second consultation on an industry solution. According to the Federal Council, in an electricity shortage situation, the quota system for large consumers is an important measure to prevent grid shutdowns. However, specific solutions are needed for individual services relevant to basic supply.

In autumn 2023, a proposal was submitted for consultation that would allow public transport and rail freight transport to continue to fulfil their basic mandate, at least in part, in the event of an electricity shortage.

The measures envisaged for public transport would include a general reduction in services, the cancellation of special trains, shorter train compositions and, on the roads, the replacement of electric buses with diesel buses.

In the worst-case scenario, freight transport would be restricted to vital goods such as medical supplies, army supplies and food.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

