Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland takes action against drug shortages

Switzerland takes action against drug shortages
Switzerland takes action against drug shortages Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland takes action against drug shortages
Listening: Switzerland takes action against drug shortages

The Swiss government wants to expand reserves, ease imports and support the manufacture of key drugs.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Drug shortages are becoming increasingly frequent. In response, the governing Federal Council is taking new measures, it announced on Thursday.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Relocation of production to Asia and concentration of suppliers are making supply chains vulnerable. The Federal Council has already taken short-term measures in spring 2023. A new component will strengthen supply.

In particular, compulsory reserves are to be extended to include additional life-saving drugs. In the event of a shortage, medicines not authorised in Switzerland are to be temporarily imported for large patient groups.

The Federal Council also wants to support the production of medicines in Switzerland. In addition, the government itself will be able to produce medicines via the army pharmacy.

The Federal Office of Public Health has been commissioned to carry out the work.

Adapted from French by DeepL/ac

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR