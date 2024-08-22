Switzerland takes action against drug shortages

Relocation of production to Asia and concentration of suppliers are making supply chains vulnerable. The Federal Council has already taken short-term measures in spring 2023. A new component will strengthen supply.
In particular, compulsory reserves are to be extended to include additional life-saving drugs. In the event of a shortage, medicines not authorised in Switzerland are to be temporarily imported for large patient groups.
The Federal Council also wants to support the production of medicines in Switzerland. In addition, the government itself will be able to produce medicines via the army pharmacy.
The Federal Office of Public Health has been commissioned to carry out the work.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.