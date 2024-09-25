Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Switzerland takes step towards ‘sovereign cloud’

Switzerland needs its own sovereign cloud, the government says. Keystone-SDA
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives signed off on CHF246.9 million ($291.1 million) in credit for a “Swiss Government Cloud” for federal administration services.

“The digital transformation of the administration is of vital necessity for citizens and business alike. Switzerland has fallen behind and must not be left behind,” said Damien Cottier from the centre-right Radical Liberal party in parliament on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter told deputies that Switzerland needed a “secure and reliable infrastructure”, which is currently not available to it. Data security is an imperative for this type of infrastructure, she added.

The government plans that the SGC and external clouds will complement each other in a hybrid infrastructure. Cantons, cities, and municipalities will be able to use it. However, no services will be provided to the private sector.

The Senate, Switzerland’s other chamber of parliament, has yet to reach a decision.

