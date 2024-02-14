Switzerland to take part in UN Environment Assembly in Kenya

A worker in Kenya recycles PET plastic bottles into PET flakes for export KEYSTONE

The director of the Federal Office for the Environment, Katrin Schneeberger, will represent Switzerland at the United Nations Environment Assembly.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

At its meeting on Wednesday the government approved the delegation’s mandate for this meeting. The government also allocated a total of CHF8.8 million ($9.9 million) to the UN Environment Programme for the years 2024 and 2025.

The sixth UN Environment Assembly will take place from February 26 to March 1 in Nairobi, the government said on Wednesday. Among other things, the Swiss delegation will advocate the sustainable use of chemicals and waste as well as global rules for the sustainable utilisation of minerals and metals.

Switzerland will also campaign for a report to be drawn up on technologies for modifying solar radiation. The aim is for countries to be informed about these technologies, in particular about possible risks and cross-border effects.

The UN Environment Programme is regarded as the leading global environmental authority. It was founded in 1972 and its highest body has been the Environment Assembly since 2014. According to the press release, it meets every two years to discuss international strategies and initiate political measures.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

