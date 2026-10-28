Swiss to vote on nuclear power, foie gras and naturalisation in February 2027

Switzerland is set to vote on five proposals on February 28, 2027. Keystone-SDA

Swiss citizens will vote on February 28, 2027, whether new nuclear power stations can be built in Switzerland, ten years after their construction was banned. Four other issues are on the agenda.

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The Federal Council wants to lift the ban on the construction of new nuclear power plants and has presented an indirect counter-proposal to the “Stop the Blackout” popular initiative. The initiative committee, comprising the right-wing Swiss People’s Party, the centre-right Radical-Liberal Party and representatives from the business community, says it is happy with the counter-proposal.

The Greens, the Social Democratic Party, the Liberal Green Party and members of the Centre Party are against it. Swiss voters had approved a phase-out of nuclear power in 2017, banning the construction of new power stations.

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Foie gras and naturalisation

Four other issues are on the ballot list next February. Voters will be asked to decide on an initiative that seeks to ban the importation of foie gras.

This ban would also apply to private individuals, who would no longer be able to import these products for personal consumption. The initiative currently enjoys broad support, especially in German-speaking Switzerland.

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The Swiss will also vote on the “Democracy Initiative”, which seeks to standardise the naturalisation process in Switzerland. Launched by the group Action Quatre Quarts and supported by left-wing circles, the proposal calls for naturalisation to be possible after five years’ legal residence in Switzerland, regardless of the type of residence permit held.

Currently, the law requires at least ten years’ residence in Switzerland, including three of the five years preceding the submission of the application, for holders of a C permit (settled foreign nationals). The centre-right camp is opposed to the proposal.

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Warm-up

The free trade agreement between the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and Malaysia is also on the vote agenda. Parliament supports the deal, which is set to reduce customs duties on 12,500 tonnes of palm oil.

However, a coalition of left-wing parties and organisations has tabled a referendum. They are concerned about the devastating consequences for tropical forests.

The vote will send an interesting signal regarding another highly anticipated referendum: the free trade agreement with Mercosur. A referendum has been tabled for similar reasons.

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Vote on minimum wages

Finally, the public will vote on a Federal Council proposal aimed at giving collective labour agreements precedence over cantonal minimum wages. Trade unions and the left oppose the idea.

At present, a collective agreement can only be extended if it contains nothing contrary to federal or cantonal law. Consequently, cantonal minimum wages take precedence over those set out in agreements between the social partners. The proposal aims to reverse this practice.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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