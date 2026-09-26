Swiss vote on how neutrality should be understood

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reignited the debate over Swiss neutrality. swissinfo.ch

Swiss voters are deciding the fate of two popular initiatives this weekend. One is a proposal to enshrine stricter and more detailed rules on neutrality in the constitution. The other is the so-called food security initiative, which aims to boost domestic food production and prioritise plant-based foods. The results are expected on Sunday afternoon.

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Neutrality is deeply rooted in the Swiss sense of identity. However, since the creation of the modern Swiss state in 1848, time and again its interpretation has been adapted flexibly to the geopolitical situation of the day. A committee behind a popular initiative is now seeking to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality in the Swiss constitution.

>> Learn more about the neutrality initiative:

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More Swiss Politics Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide This content was published on On September 27, Swiss voters will decide on whether or not to enshrine a stricter definition of neutrality into the country’s constitution. Read more: Should Swiss neutrality be stricter? Voters will decide

The context for the initiative is Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has reignited debate over Swiss neutrality. The most radical proposed change is a ban on “non-military coercive measures”: if the initiative is accepted, Switzerland would no longer be able to independently impose sanctions on states at war, apart from sanctions decided by the United Nations Security Council.

According to a poll commissioned by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (Swissinfo’s parent company) and conducted by gfs.bern, a majority of voters plan to reject the initiative. In early September, 63% were against it, 34% supported it and 3% were undecided. Among the governing parties, only the right-wing Swiss People’s Party supports the initiative. The government and parliament both oppose it.

>> What do you think: Should Switzerland’s neutrality be handled more strictly?

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No support from any major party for food security initiative

The Swiss will also decide on their food supply. An initiative filed by a small committee of environmentalists calls for food self-sufficiency in Switzerland to be raised from 46% to a minimum of 70%, and for agricultural policies to encourage the production and consumption of plant-based rather than animal-based foods. The initiative also calls for better protection of groundwater resources.

>> Read more about the food security initiative:

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More Votes The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’? This content was published on The initiative wants the Swiss government to promote the production and consumption of plant-based foods. Read more: The Swiss food security initiative: more sustainable agriculture or ‘vegan diktat’?

Politically, only the left-wing Young Greens are calling for a yes vote on the initiative. Despite limited institutional support, the proposal does not seem to be without hope. In early September, 33% of voters supported the initiative, 64% were against it and 3% were undecided.

To succeed, both initiatives require not only a majority of the votes cast, but also a majority of the cantons to approve them.

A minority decides Swiss citizens go to the polls up to four times a year, but not everyone living in Switzerland can vote on September 27. Only Swiss citizens over the age of 18 who are not under guardianship are eligible to vote on national issues. Voters cast their ballots either by post or in person at the ballot box. Those living abroad must first register. A total of around 5.6 million people can vote – just under two-thirds of the country’s population of around nine million. People living in Switzerland who do not have Swiss nationality cannot vote, despite making up about a quarter of the population. Around half of eligible voters usually cast a ballot. Over the past ten years, annual average voter turnout has ranged between 41% and 57%, according to the Federal Statistical Office. In practice, this means that fewer than 1.5 million votes can be enough to determine the outcome.

Regional votes on free contraception and assisted suicide

On Sunday, votes are also taking place in several cantons and municipalities across Switzerland. In canton Geneva, for example, voters will decide on an initiative calling for the canton to cover the costs of contraceptives. Supporters, led by the left-leaning Social Democrats who launched the initiative, argue for equal access to sexual health services and contraception. Currently, the costs and responsibility for contraception are borne primarily by women. Opponents criticise the initiative for not specifically targeting people on lower incomes and argue that it would cost the canton more than CHF20 million ($20.8 million) annually.

In canton Zurich, the people are being asked to decide whether all retirement and nursing homes should be required to allow assisted suicide. An initiative seeking to amend the Patient and Healthcare Act accordingly was filed by the Swiss assisted-dying organisations Exit and Dignitas.

>> Read more on this controversial vote here:

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More Assisted suicide Is Zurich forcing Christian homes to tolerate assisted suicide? This content was published on Christian care homes see their autonomy and freedom of religion as being under threat as a result of the vote on assisted suicide in Zurich. Read more: Is Zurich forcing Christian homes to tolerate assisted suicide?

Edited by Pauline Turuban/gw

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