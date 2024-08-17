Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Swiss Politics

Switzerland drags feet on supplying mpox vaccine to Africa

Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland has no immediate plans to deliver vaccines to countries heavily affected by the mpox viral infection, despite calls from the World Health Organization for richer nations to share vaccine stocks.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

However, the situation is being closely monitored, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) told Keystone-ATS.

Switzerland has purchased 40,000 doses of vaccine, which have been distributed to the cantons. To date, 13,000 doses have been administered, according to the FOPH.

+ WHO calls for fair and equal access to mpox vaccines

On Friday, WHO asked countries with vaccine stocks to distribute them to countries affected by the epidemic. Manufacturers are also expected to increase production.

On Wednesday, the WHO had declared the highest level of alert due to the spread of the new mpox variant 1b in several African countries.

Questioned on this subject, the FOPH considers that the risk of contagion in Switzerland is very low, and that the majority of people at risk in Switzerland have been vaccinated.

The disease, known for decades as monkeypox, can be transmitted by animals, but also from human to human in the event of close contact, for example during sexual intercourse. Symptoms include smallpox-like pustules on the skin, fever and pain in the limbs.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

